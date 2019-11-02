Runners, walker hit the streets for Veterans 10k

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Veterans Day is quickly approaching and the Ohio Valley is showing its support to those who have served.

Lois Stobbs Memorial Veterans 10k run/walk is held the first weekend of November every year.

All proceeds from the annual event goes back to support and bring awareness to paralyzed veterans and veteran service dogs.

As of 9:45 a.m. on November 2, the 2019 Veterans 10k has raised more than $80,000 thus far.

The race will conclude at WesBanco Arena around 10:30 a.m., where an awards banquet is to follow immediately afterwards.

Tune in to WTRF-CBS at 7 p.m. for recap of Saturday’s event.