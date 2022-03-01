MARSHALL COUNTY W.Va. (WTRF) It can be tough to explain difficult situations to your child.

As parents you want to protect them but where do you draw the line?

We cannot assume they are not seeing images and videos on social media, so it is a good idea to sit down and have a discussion.

When it comes to what is occurring overseas, experts say it is important to gage how much information your child knows and that can be very based on their age.

I think our response is kind of based on listening to where what our kids are telling us, what they are seeing, what their fears are. So, parents can kind of go into that listening mode and of course, if you have a high school or their knowledge base is going to be quite different than one of our elementary students. I think we can be honest with them but not give them too much information and explain that their conflicts, I think, try to convey to them, you know that that they’re safe. Amy Tucker, School Counselor, Washington Lands Elementary School

School counselor, Amy Tucker says try to avoid says someone a “bad guy,” she says this can heighten stress for the child.

She says encourage them to go to an adult if they have any further questions.