(WTRF) – Here’s a look back at the week’s top stories.

7News is your local election headquarters.

7NEWS speaks to Ryan Weld on decision to drop out of Attorney General race, says he’s unwilling to compromise

We’re now less than a year out from the 2024 election, and West Virginia is already seeing big shifts on the ballot.

Ryan Weld has decided to end his campaign for state Attorney General.

The state senate majority whip from Brooke County says he will run for re-election for his current seat instead.

Weld tells 7News he feels at home in the Northern Panhandle and would rather focus on issues like veterans, substance abuse, and mental health.

“I’ve discovered over the past several months that oftentimes running in a state-wide campaign is all about trying to connect with donors, or looking for a campaign contribution. And that’s just not who I am and and it’s not why I got involved in public office to begin with.” RYAN WELD, W.V. SENATE MAJORITY WHIP, R-BROOKE

West Virginia’s Republican primary for Attorney General currently includes Auditor John B. McCuskey and State Senator Mike Stuart.

Wellsburg said its final goodbye to the man who served as fire chief for 38 years.

Wellsburg honors the life of Richard Kins with marching procession involving several local fire departments

A funeral for Richard Kins was held Wednesday at the fire hall, with surrounding fire departments taking part in a procession throughout the city.

Kins served a total of 54 years as a volunteer firefighter.

He is survived by his wife Anita, his sons Edwin and Adam, and several siblings, grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.

An emergency at an Ohio County school was averted thanks to the training and quick training of its staff.

West Virginia school staffer saves elementary student’s life

Ritchie Elementary Counselor Nick Irvin heard students shouting for help after a child began choking during lunch.

He then stepped in immediately to perform the Heimlich maneuver.

Ritchie says that every two years, its staff completes Heimlich training, along with CPR and defibrillator use.

And just like every year, volunteers around the Ohio Valley spent their Thanksgiving making sure no one went without a meal.

Local restaurant continues 11 year tradition of serving Thanksgiving meals to community

In Moundsville, Bob’s Lunch continued an 11-year tradition by preparing free meals in an assembly line.

The Friendship Room in Jefferson County also served dozens of meals thanks to food provided by Scaffidi’s Restaurant.

Right now—Wheeling is once again accepting payment for parking fines in the form of canned goods, personal hygiene items and cleaning supplies.

Wheeling’s “Food for Fines” initiative returns for the 7th year

All of the items collected at the city-county building’s finance department will be sent to non-profits.

And finally, Steubenville’s stable of nutcrackers has returned and has taken their place on the streets.

Steubenville Nutcracker Village officially open for the 2023 Holiday Season with over 200 life-sized nutcrackers on display

The tradition is in its ninth year and now features more than 200 of them, tall and short, lifelike and fantastical.

The city now has the largest collection of nutcrackers in the world, and has become a destination for Christmas lovers far outside the Ohio Valley.

“It’s much larger than just a Christmas event for what it’s done to the community, for the community and for historic downtown… If you ask any restaurant in Steubenville what it’s done or ask any hotel in the tri state area, they’ll all tell you that, you know, they experience an uptick because of the Nutcracker Village.” Mark Nelson | Nutcracker Creator

The nutcrackers will be standing tall throughout downtown Steubenville through January 6th.

For the latest headlines all week long, be sure to stay with 7News.