(WTRF) – Here’s a look back at the week’s top stories.

Safety concerns have become the top priority in East Palestine weeks after a train derailed that was carrying hazardous materials.

Ohio Senators demand answers from Norfolk Southern, questioning their safety protocols

This week it was all about trying to get some answers for people whose lives were uprooted by that derailment. Governor Mike DeWine sent a letter to the CDC asking that they immediately send medial experts to the city to evaluate community members who are experiencing symptoms and answer questions. A town hall meeting was held so people in the area could try and get some answers from the EPA.

Since that train derailment there have been concerns about the water and air contamination reaching West Virginia and beyond.

West Virginia officials say rain will weaken chemical in water from Ohio train derailment in East Palestine

Governor Jim Justice said it’s all hands on deck. Trace chemicals from the accidents have shown up in the air and water, but the Governor explained they are not anywhere near dangerous levels.

NFL player Josh Sills waived a court appearance in Guernsey County that was schedule for this week.

Josh Sills, NFL player, waived court appearance

The Philadelphia Eagles player is charged with one count of rape and one count of kidnapping, both of which are felonies. Sills was required to appear to post bond and meet with the adult probation department to sign conditions of his pretrial release.

The final step before FORM Energy breaks ground in Hancock County on an iron-air battery manufacturing facility passed through the West Virginia legislature.

West Virginia Legislature passes FORM Energy bill, waiting on governor’s signature

House bill 2882 provides part of a financial incentive package for FORM Energy to come to West Virginia. Once the bill is signed by Governor Justice, FORM Energy can move forward and make plans to break ground on the project.

The Ogden Wellness Weekend is less than 100 days away, which could be your sign to start training!

Ready for the 2023 Ogden Wellness Weekend?

The 45th year of racing will feature all of the favorite events. Some of the routes may look a little different this year, but will be just as challenging. WTRF is proud to be a media sponsor this year. So, mark those calendars for May 27 and 28.

For the latest headlines all week long be sure to stay with 7News.