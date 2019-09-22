Safety tips as Ohio Valley transitions into fall season

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — While folks around the Ohio Valley enjoy the last day of summer, Wheeling Fire Department is reminding us of some safety tips to keep in mind as we make the transition into fall.

Cover swimming pools with safety covers instead of winter covers

Keep all seasonal decorations away from doorways

As you prepare for the fall and winter seasons, have your furnace checked by a qualified technician

NEVER leave a candle burning unattended

Fire officials encourage Ohio Valley residents to take plenty of precautions when using space heaters.

With the space heaters, you want to make sure they have a listing agency, UL Listed, anything like that. Never use a power strip — never use any type of adapter [or] extension cords. Always plug your space heater directly into wall and you would like to have one with tip-over protection. Deric Jamison, Chief Inspector of the Wheeling Fire Department

Wheeling Fire Chief Inspector Jamison also adds to keep space heaters at least three feet away from anything combustible.