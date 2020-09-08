Salango calls for approval of Brooke County Power Project

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Two weeks ago, on a visit to the Northern Panhandle, Democratic nominee for Governor Ben Salango called for the approval of the Brooke County Power Project, he said in a statement.
Salango is calling on Governor Justice to approve the project and for the Governor to “stop dragging his feet.” If approved, the project would bring 1,000 construction jobs and 1,194 additional jobs to the region once it is built, said Salango.
“Governor Justice campaigned on the promise of jobs, jobs, jobs, yet when faced with the chance to bring them to an often neglected part of the state, he is throwing up bureaucratic roadblocks.
I am calling on Justice to move quickly and approve once and for all the Brooke County Power Project, which will bring industry and work to the Northern Panhandle of the state.
The only businesses Justice cares about are the ones he owns; that will change when I’m governor. The people of our Northern Panhandle shouldn’t have to beg for such an important project that will put people to work.”Ben Salango, Democratic nominee for Governor, W.Va.
