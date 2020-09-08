Salango calls for approval of Brooke County Power Project

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Two weeks ago, on a visit to the Northern Panhandle, Democratic nominee for Governor Ben Salango called for the approval of the Brooke County Power Project, he said in a statement.

Salango is calling on Governor Justice to approve the project and for the Governor to “stop dragging his feet.” If approved, the project would bring 1,000 construction jobs and 1,194 additional jobs to the region once it is built, said Salango.