WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — The holidays are quickly approaching, and that means that one local organization is in need of volunteers for one of their biggest fundraising traditions.

The Salvation Army is in desperate need of volunteers to ring the bell this holiday season.

They are looking for any organization, business, or individual to sign up for a kettle location to raise money that will help in their holiday services.

They currently have around 30 volunteers signed up but would like to have at least 100 organizations or individuals.

The Lieutenant of the Salvation Army said that the money raised will go to help the many services they provide during the holidays, such as the Army’s food distribution center and much more.

”Those who volunteer, help put food in people’s mouths and help housed our homeless men in our community. It helps to take care of things such as or our coats for kids and other activities that we have going on. It continues to be a focal point of all of our fundraising is during the Christmas season.” John Lawerence – Lieutenant, Salvation Army Wheeling

The Salvation Army is asking for anyone to give as much time as they would like, whether it be 4 hours or 40 hours. They say that every hour ringing the bell is valuable.

If you or your organization would like to sign up to ring the bell, you can visit registertoring.org or call 304-233-4400.

And mark your calendars for December 13th, when you will see WTRF employees ringing the bell at Kroger on Mt. De Chantal Road in Wheeling.