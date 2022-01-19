Salvation Army moves into new building…with a little help from the football team

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — The Salvation Army in Steubenville is moving… right across the street into the Evan’s Professional building.

It’s all a part of the potential new STEM building project for Steubenville city schools.

And since they need their current location to build it…Steubenville city Schools helped them relocate to one of the buildings they own.

And today 12 Big Red football players and wrestlers came over to help them move their food pantry to their new home for the next couple years.

“The community support has been tremendous since we arrived here a year and a half ago anything that we need we know that the community is very supportive of the Salvation Army, and they really care about their community and it shows,” said Captain Angie Smith.

They hope to be all moved in to their new home next week.