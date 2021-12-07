Salvation Army moving closer to their fundraising goal, ahead of last year’s pace

(WTRF) – The Salvation Army is continuing their Red Kettle donation drive, and so far they’ve raised $47,000 of their $70,000 goal.

Officials with the Salvation Army tell us they’re 14% ahead of where they were last year at this time, but they still have work to do. They encourage everyone to donate what they can at any of their red kettles spread across Ohio, Marshall, Wetzel and Tyler counties. You can find them at the Highlands, Kroger and Riesbeck’s locations, along with others.

87% of every dollar donated stays in the local community.

“Those dollars are used to fund our social service programs, such as our shelter for men, helping out with food, utility assistance, also sending kids to camp at summertime. So those dollars are spread across our budget, and the work well for us every year.” Captain Mark Van Meter, Commanding Officer of the Salvation Army

And don’t forget about the Angel Trees. You can find them at Walmart, JC Pennys, and the Highlands Sports Complex, among other locations. There are 400 kids on the trees this year. If you pick one up, you can drop the gifts off at the same location where you picked the card off the tree.

You can find more information about where to find the Red Kettles or the Angel Trees at http://salvationarmyusa.org.