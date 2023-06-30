WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — One organization that is known for serving their community is adding some new leadership to their staff.

The Salvation Army Center in Wheeling introduced two new corps officers on Friday.

Lieutenant Candace and John Lawrence will be the new commanding officers for the organization.

One of their biggest plans is to completely renovate the current shelter at the center in Wheeling so that there is more opportunity to house those in need.

They are also planning on creating a children’s summer program for 2024 and hope that it will develop into an after-school program in the fall.

Both expressed what brought them to Wheeling and how they hope to help.

“To be able to help people get in a place where they’re no longer in need of assistance and that they are part of the community and growing.” Lt. John Lawrence – Corps Officer

”God has put it on my heart to minister to all people.” Lt. Candace Lawrence – Corps Officer

The new officers hope to help as many people as they can in Wheeling and the surrounding communities.