WHEELING, W.Va. — The Salvation Army of Ohio, Marshall, Wetzel, and Tyler Counties will open its doors at 140 16th Street as a Winter Freeze Shelter beginning Tuesday, January 16, from 8:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. each day until the weather breaks.

The Salvation Army says this is the normal process it has operated upon yearly during periods when the temperature drops into these dangerous numbers.

Anyone looking for a warm place to escape the extreme cold temperatures will be welcomed. The Salvation Army’s men’s shelter will continue to run and keep its regular available schedule from 5 p.m. until 7 a.m.

In addition to housing men, as daytime temperatures remain under thirty-two degrees and evening temperatures fall into the teens, the Salvation Army will be utilizing cots for women until it meets capacity.