WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – The holiday season is finally here, and with it comes the familiar sight of red kettles and bell ringers.

The Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign will be kicking off on November 11.

Barry and Lisa Allen, this year’s Red Kettle Christmas Chair Family, are encouraging the community to come out and show their support. In just the past year the Salvation Army has helped out 7,000 local residents in a variety of ways.

Come out and ring the bell. If we can do it anybody can do it. Listen, the Salvation Army, our community, needs you to come out and ring the bell and raise money for this great cause. Barry Allen, 2022 Red Kettle Christmas Chair

So, the goal of $100,000 is a lofty goal, but we’re confident in the people in our community, we’re confident of the ability to reach that goal and hopefully surpass it as well. Lisa Allen, 2022 Red Kettle Christmas Chair

You can also support local children by participating in the Angel Tree Program.

Angel Tree locations in the Ohio Valley include Burks in Moundsville; Walmart stores in Triadelphia, New Martinsville and Moundsville, JC Penney at The Highlands and the Highlands Sports Complex. Menards at The Highlands is also doing a toy drive.

You can sign up to be a bell ringer by going here.