Salvation Army’s Angel Tree gives the gift of giving

WHEELING W.Va. (WTRF) Christmas time is here again and while you’re creating your list of names to buy presents for, think about adding one more.

The Salvation Army is having their annual Angel Tree toy drive that provided less fortunate children in the area with gifts on Christmas morning.

Ashlie Kotson, Community Relations Director at Salvation Army says the process is simple. Grab an angel off the tree and purchase the items listed on the back. You can then return the gifts back to the center where you got the angel from or drop them off at the Salvation Army’s office.

It has their clothing sizes and then three wish list items and so we try to make sure the kids get something on their wish list if not all three items or very similar to those three items that they want for Christmas. So, we’ll be serving approximately 500 children this Christmas. The toys come from the Angel trees, and you know sometimes Santa needs help, and this is our way of helping him. Ashlie Kotson, Community Relations Director at Salvation Army

The Salvation Army has multiple locations throughout the Ohio Valley. In Wheeling you can find them all over the Highlands at places like Walmart and JCPenney.

Help keep the spirit of Christmas alive with the gift of giving.