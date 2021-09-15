Sandbags and water pumps used to divert flooding in McMechen this afternoon

McMECHEN, W.Va. (WTRF) Officials say the rain in the City of McMechen started at 3:45 p.m. this afternoon.

Flooding started around 4:15 p.m.

The flooding was centered around Marshall and 21st Streets.

Flooding was coming from higher ground and washing down to lower lying areas.

City workers and firefighters were using sand bags and water pumps to divert the water.

Since the rain stopped at around 5:15 the water level has been going down.

Look for more details on the flooding from 7NEWS on tonight’s newscasts and WTRF.com