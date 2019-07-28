Sarah Czapp steals the show during halftime of OVAC All-Star football game

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Dozens of supporters came out to the Wheeling Island Stadium Saturday evening to check out some of the best football talent West Virginia and Ohio has to offer.

However, all eyes were on seven-year-old Sarah Czapp when she took the field during halftime and stole the show!

“Tonight was one of those nights where you just come together as a valley and she got to show them all of the talents she’s been working on for so long,” said Jocelynn Czapp, Sarah’s mother.

Czapp was born with a limb deficiency and doctors said she would never walk.

Nevertheless, Czapp has overcome all of those obstacles and continues to pursue her dreams.

“We’ve never held her back from anything,” said George Czapp, Sarah’s father. “She’s my hero.”

Czapp is also an ambassador for Shriners Hospitals for Children in Erie and uses her platform to inspire others.

“We just feel like it brings awareness to people to know that even if you have a disability, you can do whatever you want to do,” said Shriners Hospitals for Children via a Youtube clip. “We are very thankful to the Shriners for providing her prosthetic leg, so she can be like everybody else.”