OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. — Today is National Quilting Day, and the Neighborhood Ford Store capped its year-long breast-cancer awareness activities by raffling off one Warrior Quilt to the public.

This year’s winner is Yvonne Graham of Bridgeport, Ohio, seen here with her husband Sean. Mrs. Graham was diagnosed with breast cancer after her very first mammogram. Today she is a six-year survivor of the disease. Mrs. Graham recalls seeing Warrior Quilts — which provide messages of hope and support — during her treatment at Wheeling Hospital.

Warrior Quilts, like the one Mrs. Graham won, are usually displayed in breast-cancer treatment centers. The Warrior Quilt Mrs. Graham won was made by long-time volunteers, the Martha Washington Quilters Guild in Washington, Pa.

Another quilt was constructed by Neighborhood Ford Store’s Quilt for the Cure Volunteers from squares decorated by students at Triadelphia Middle School. This Warrior Quilt is on permanent display at the dealership because of its history with the local students.