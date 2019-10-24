Saved by the First Step Act: Matthew Charles speaks in Steubenville

STEUBENVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) – The Herald-Star Speaker Series returned Wednesday night with a high-profile guest: Matthew Charles.

On January 3, Charles became the first person released under the First Step Act, which passed through Congress and was signed into law by President Trump last year.

He was convicted of selling crack cocaine in 1996. Charles served 21 years of a 35-year prison sentence before being released from prison in 2016. But in May 2018, Charles was sent back to prison when it was ruled that the court made an error in his release.

After the First Step Act let him out earlier this year, Charles now looks for ways to advocate on behalf of those who are still in prison.

“Both Republicans and Democrats see that something needs to be done in regards to criminal justice reform,” said Charles. “Years ago, people were running away from it.”

Charles adds that work needs to be done not only on the federal level, but on the state level.

“Almost every state realize that something needs to be done to their criminal justice system,” he said. “They realize that locking people up with these long sentence doesn’t reduce crime.

Matthew Charles doesn’t think that people should get off easy but that the punishment should fit the crime.

“Now, we’re not saying that we shouldn’t hold a person accountable,” said Charles. “I’ve always believed that anybody who commits a crime should be held accountable for that crime. But they should also receive an appropriate sentence for that crime. And now I think that all legislators, regardless of the state, realize that.”

This edition of The Herald-Star Speaker Series was held in the auditorium of Steubenville High School. 7News was the media sponsor for the event.

7News anchor Logan Ratick interviews Matthew Charles.

A welcome reception prior to the Herald-Star Speaker Series.

For more information on the First Step Act, click here.