BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) – The St. Clairsville High School Band has received a huge gift from the St. Clairsville Chick-fil-A.

It’s a new trailer to haul their band equipment to the various events, parades, shows and competitions they attend.

The band director says they’re thrilled with the gift, which came at just the right time.

Their old band trailer was starting to have problems, and the band has a lot of traveling on the schedule this school year.

“This year we have a full slate of competitions,” said Justin Schwertfeger, band director. “We got accepted into the Buckeye Invitational which is at Ohio State. We’re really excited about that. We’re also taking a trip to Grand Nationals to perform at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. And to go to these places, we have to have trailers to haul all of our equipment.”

“This was a sponsorship for the band of just over $9,000,” said Stacy Austin, owner/operator of the St. Clairsville Chick-fil-A. “We did it because one of our goals at Chick-fil-A is to provide a positive influence to everyone. And one of the ways we do that is through supporting our local schools, our local community and a chance to come alongside the band and hopefully resource them to continue their excellence.”

They say the 24-foot trailer has plenty of room for everything from the band instruments to the props and sound equipment.