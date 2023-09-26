A school bus crash had traffic backed up on Tuesday morning.

A school bus crash happened on Boggs Hill Rd in Ohio County.

The vehicle crashed into a school bus and the vehicle hit a pole, according to officials

Officials say there was one adult and three students in the other vehicle.

Officials say no kids were on the bus at the time of the crash and no one was injured in the crash.

Traffic is still currently backed up on Boggs Hill Rd.

No citations were given at this time. What caused the crash has not been released at this time.

