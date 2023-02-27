MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – Parents and guardians, throughout the Mountain State now have a new way to pay for student fees charged during the school year.

According to Senate Bill 280 all West Virginia schools are required to accept online payment to pay for activities and events such as field trips, yearbook, and athletic fees. The goal is to cut down on the amount of cash teachers and administrators have to collect and handle throughout the school year.

Marshall County Schools says their program is already up and running. It’s called School Cash Online. Families wishing to pay online will have to register on the School’s website.

“An email will go out to the parents when there is some sort of charge that the student is required to pay or not required to pay. If there is a fundraiser it will be pushed out there, so students will no longer have these sheets of paper in their back pack to try to get to parents.” Nan Hartley, Chief Financial Officer, Marshall County Schools

Credit card payment can be made online only and will not be accepted at the school. There will be a 4% fee, as well as a ten cent charge for every transaction.