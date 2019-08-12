School is back in session for Ohio Co. Schools teachers

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — While students will not arrive until Thursday, August 15, teachers within the Ohio County School District met Monday for several meetings.

One of those consisted of a presentation from Michael Cohen or the “Tech Rabbi” at Wheeling Park High School.

Cohen used the presentation by assisting teachers to explore their creative abilities in hopes of inspiring students to solve today’s problems.

However, the one thing Cohen hopes educators take away from his presentation is empathy and how it can be used as a problem solving amplifier.

When we think about critical thinking and problem solving, it really has to be about others and bringing value to others. So, whether you’re leveraging your knowledge you’re learning in school, the skills you get, Or the way we use technology skills, it has to be to help bring value to other people. Michael Cohen, the “Tech Rabbi”

Cohen says he was thankful to present in front of school district that is so dedicated to innovative learning.