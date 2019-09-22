School puts desk of special needs student in bathroom

BELLINGHAM, Wash. (CNN/WTRF) – A middle school in Washington state was alerted that one of their students has special needs and does best in a quiet place.

However, the student’s mother says the space the school moved her son to is definitely not a room for rest… no matter what it’s called.

Sad… stressed… embarrassed. Lucas Goodwin, a middle school student

That’s how Lucas described his new quiet learning space when he went to school on Monday.

The 11-year-old boy was relocated to a restroom with his desk sitting over a toilet.

I was like, how is this happening? How am I in the bathroom? Why? Lucas Goodwin, a middle school student

Danielle, Lucas’ mother, says the teacher also gave him a camping mat to nap on the bathroom floor.

I was so shocked. I just took the picture because I didn’t believe what I was seeing. Danielle Goodwin, Lucas’ mother

Lucas is autistic and has an auto immune disorder.

When they found the desk in the bathroom, his mother asked if there was another option. Danielle says the teacher said no.

Its not an appropriate place for anyone. But especially for Lucas, who with his Pandas condition, can’t be around germs. That’s something that can really affect his body. Danielle Goodwin, Lucas’ mother

Lucas says he doesn’t want to go back to Whatcom Middle School.

We’ll just put them in the bathroom. Perfect space. That’s not fine. Lucas Goodwin, a middle school student

A Bellingham School District spokewoman says the desk was set up last weekend. She notes space has been an issue at the school.