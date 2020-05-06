Ohio schools prepare for budget cuts

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTRF) – Schools in Ohio have only a few months until the next school year begins with new budget cuts.

Bridgeport schools is one of the many districts in Ohio facing cuts.

According to Bridgeport Schools Superintendent Brent Ripley, the school district was recently given how much is being cut in Foundation aid for the remainder of the school year. Its losing $113,000 over the next two months.

It’s become a reality for them since Governor Mike DeWine announced budget cuts during Tuesday’s press briefing. There’s about 300 million dollars being cut in just the K through 12 school foundation aide in Ohio.

But the Bridgeport Schools Superintendent has faith in the school district.​

“Bridgeport has a great tradition of taking situations and turning them into a way where we can shine, and our students can shine.” ​ Bridgeport Schools Superintendent Brent Ripley

The Superintendent says he’s expecting more cuts ahead of them. ​

No word yet on how the school district will be dealing with the cuts in the upcoming school year, but he’s planning to discuss it in June with the administrative team . ​