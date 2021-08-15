Schools mandate masks and local hospitals try to avoid a nursing shortage: Here are the week’s top headlines

(WTRF) – Here’s a look at the week’s top headlines.

The Ohio Valley spent time under a heat advisory, with the heat index even reaching triple digits.

We are still well into the summer months, so chances are we might see hot weather like this again. So, remember that heat exhaustion and heat stroke are no joke. Limit time outside and hydrate. Also be sure to check on vulnerable groups like the elderly, children and even your furry friends.

COVID-19 case numbers continue to rise across the country, and here in the Ohio Valley. As a result, local colleges and universities are taking precautions.

Bethany College will require masks in buildings when students return to campus. West Liberty also re-instated its mask mandate, regardless of vaccination status.

The pandemic made the jobs of healthcare workers even more difficult, and it’s lead to a nationwide shortage of registered nurses. Some, are calling it a crisis.

Officials with WVU Medicine say it’s partly because nursing students have many options after graduation, and not all want to work in hospitals. To continue to provide quality care, WVU Medicine is providing bonuses, and student-debt relief options for nurses in the healthcare system.

Speaking of jobs, how does a 4-day work week sound?

There’s been plenty of discussion about it nationally, but it may increase productivity and be good for mental health. Financial experts say it may even give a boost to the economy by giving people extra time to get out, do more, and spend money.

While students, parents and teachers are getting everything ready to go back to school, at Buckeye South Elementary, they’re preparing to be back in their original building after flooding damaged all three floors.

About $270,000 worth of repairs are all finished, including fixing the roof and improving the lighting. The school community is ready to see the results and the superintendent says students are eager to be back.

