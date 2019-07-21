Scouts from 150+ countries will ‘Unlock a New World’ in West Virginia

FILE – In this June 18, 2018, file photo, patches cover the back of a Girl Scout’s vest at a demonstration of some of their activities in Seattle. The Girl Scouts of the United States of America filed a trademark infringement lawsuit on Monday, Nov. 5, against the Boy Scouts of America for dropping the […]

GLEN DALE, W.Va. (WTRF) — The 24th World Scout Jamboree is only a day away at the Summit Bechtel Reserve in Glen Dale, West Virginia.

This will be the first World Scout Jamboree to be held in the United States since 1967 when Idaho hosted the 12th annual event.

Scouts from 152 countries will be in attendance for the 12-day adventure, ranging from 14- to 17-years-old.

All participants, including staff, are all apart of the World Organization of the Scout Movement.

Although the Jamboree will be held in the U.S., Scouts Canada and Asociación de Scouts de México, will assist the Boy Scouts of America wtih hosting duties, forming the ‘Dream Team.’

Scouts will begin arriving at the Summit Bechtel Reserve Monday, July 22. The Jamboree concludes Friday, August 2.

This year’s theme is ‘Unlock a New World.’