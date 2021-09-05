Scrapyard fire contained after 9 hours, cause under investigation

BENWOOD, W.Va. (WTRF) —

UPDATE Sunday, Sept. 5 — 4 p.m.

After a long night of fighting a huge scrapyard fire in Benwood, the fire chief tells 7NEWS it is finally out.

PREVIOUS STORY: BREAKING – Crews continue to battle massive scrapyard fire in Benwood

After being called to the Strauss Industries, Automatic Recycling, yard around 5:30 p.m. Saturday evening, firefighters were rushing to get the piles of cars extinguished.

It was only by 10:30 p.m. that they started pulling cars down from the stacks, with cranes, and then individually extinguishing each one.

This is also when Sunset Heights came in with a foam trailer.

Benwood Fire Chief Garson Taylor says his crews did not get back to the station until after 2 a.m.

Taylor says while the cause of the fire is undetermined at this time, he will be meeting with the WV State Fire Marshall to investigate all possibilities, such as any potential arson.

The fire chief says, “cars just don’t combust like that.”

He is thankful that with a massive fire like this, no firefighters from any department were injured.

