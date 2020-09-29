Search underway for missing Putnam County man who was headed to New Martinsville

According to the Putnam County Sheriff’s Department, Ryan Young, 32, of Hurricane, was last seen in Hurricane by his mother Monday, Sept. 21. (Photo Courtesy: Putnam County Sheriff’s Office)

PUTNAM COUNTY – Deputies in Putnam County are looking for a missing man.

According to the Putnam County Sheriff’s Department, Ryan Young, 32, of Hurricane, was last seen in Hurricane by his mother Monday, Sept. 21. Deputies say he was headed to New Martinsville, WV. He did not report for work Tuesday, and his cell phone has been found in Huntington, where he has known ties.

The sheriff’s department says his family has told them it is not like Young not to make his whereabouts known and they are afraid for his safety.

Young is described as 5’9″tall, weighing 160 pounds and bald with blue-green eyes, according to deputies.

Anyone who has seen young or knows his whereabouts is asked to contact the Putnam County Sheriff’s Department at (304)586-0256 or (304)586-0214.