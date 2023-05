WHEELING, W.Va. — The Wheeling Police Department will be conducting a seatbelt checkpoint from 4:30-9:30 p.m., Friday, May 13, 2023 in the 2300 block of National road in Elm Grove, according to a post from the WPD Facebook page.

Only eastbound traffic will be affected.

An alternative route for eastbound travel is I-70 East or Lumbar Avenue to the Shilling Bridge.

Signage will be posted in the area.