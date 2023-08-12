WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Day 2 of the Heritage Music BluesFest got underway on Saturday, August 12.

Hundreds of people made their way to Heritage Port in Wheeling to enjoy live music from some very talented artists.

The second day of the festival got underway at noon with a performance by Lady D.

The event will run well into Saturday night with the final performance from Blues Music Award Nominee Joe Louis Walker.

It will continue throughout Sunday with Deuce’n a Quarter opening the third day of the festival at 1 p.m.