Second sexual harassment lawsuit filed against former Bishop Michael Bransfield; SNAP responds

A lawsuit filed against a former West Virginia bishop is the second this year accusing him of sexual harassment.

The complaint against Michael J. Bransfield was filed in mid-September in Ohio County Circuit Court. Attorney Robert Warner filed the lawsuit on behalf of a recent seminarian in the Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston.

The seminarian says he met with Bransfield in 2015. He says the diocese later paid for his schooling and gave him a free vehicle. The seminarian accuses Bransfield of inappropriately touching and kissing him multiple times beginning in December 2017.

Diocesan spokesman Tim Bishop says the diocese cannot comment on pending litigation.

A lawsuit accusing Bransfield of molesting males was settled in August

SNAP has officially announced a statement regarding the complaint.