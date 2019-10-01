Second sexual harassment lawsuit filed against former Bishop Michael Bransfield; SNAP responds

A lawsuit filed against a former West Virginia bishop is the second this year accusing him of sexual harassment.

The complaint against Michael J. Bransfield was filed in mid-September in Ohio County Circuit Court. Attorney Robert Warner filed the lawsuit on behalf of a recent seminarian in the Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston.

The seminarian says he met with Bransfield in 2015. He says the diocese later paid for his schooling and gave him a free vehicle. The seminarian accuses Bransfield of inappropriately touching and kissing him multiple times beginning in December 2017.

Diocesan spokesman Tim Bishop says the diocese cannot comment on pending litigation.

A lawsuit accusing Bransfield of molesting males was settled in August

SNAP has officially announced a statement regarding the complaint.

The complaint against former Bishop Michael Bransfield is centered on the case of a young seminarian who was recent to the Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston. Our hearts ache for this seminarian and others like him who were hurt by the men who were supposed to be their mentors and teachers.

 
A recent study showed that 6% of all seminarians in the U.S. have faced harassment or abuse, and 68% of those seminarians who experienced abuse either did not report or did not report all the harassment they experienced. We hope that this news will encourage other seminarians who may have experienced similar crimes to make a report to law enforcement and help bring more attention to these cases. 


When more victims start speaking up, institutions and law enforcement are better able to identify abusers, remove them from their positions of power, and prevent future cases of abuse.

SNAP

