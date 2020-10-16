Secretary of the U.S. Department of Energy postpones visit to Belmont County due to COVID-19 concerns

BELMONT COUNTY, OHIO (WTRF) — The country’s secretary of energy planned to visit the site of the proposed cracker plant in Belmont County today, but had to put his trip on hold.

Two members of Dan Brouillette’s (BREWY-ETTE’s) security detail tested positive for COVID-19.

Brouillette is the Secretary of the U.S. Department of Energy.



Although he tested negative and is not showing symptoms, out of caution, he and his staff will be returning to Washington to follow CDC guidance.



He was set to deliver remarks just two months after the Deputy Secretary of Energy visited.