WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — A section of the Fitzsimmons Dog Park is set to re-open this upcoming weekend.

The city of Wheeling closed the section of the park to large breed dogs to allow the surface to recover.

According the Public Works Director Rusty Jebbia, grass in that section of the park needed time to recover after months of dry weather.

Jebbia says all dog owners can use the section of the park typically used by smaller dogs for the time being until the re-opening.