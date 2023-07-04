OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – Year after year thousands of people get to witness a spectacular 4th of July fireworks show at Heritage Port.

But what many don’t realize, is the long hours and hard work it takes to pull off such an amazing display.

The work starts early in the morning and lasts right up until show-time. It’s a long painstaking process, often in extreme heat. A crew of seven highly trained technicians, start the day by loading over three thousand explosives, of various sizes into cardboard cylinders.

Lead Pyrotechnician Garrett Pugh of the American Fireworks Company says that’s just the beginning.

“And once we get everything loaded, we have to wire everything. All of our show is tonight is electronically fired so we have to go through and wire each and every piece that we will shoot tonight. It’s a long show but it’s a short amount of time for that many shells. So it will be pretty fast paced and should be pretty exciting.” Garrett Pugh Lead Pyro Tech, American Fireworks Company

Pugh has over fifteen years of experience with firework displays and has been in charge of the Wheeling show over the past few years. He says the American Fireworks Company produce over 600 shows each year.