BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — The Ohio State Highway Patrol says a portion of I-470 westbound is closed near the Banfield Road exit following a semi crash.

Around 6 p.m. Saturday, the semi went off the right side of the road and hit a concrete wall before jackknifing.

There were no injuries in the accident.

The Patrol says there is still diesel fuel that needs to be cleaned up on the road.

There is currently no estimate on when the highway will reopen.