BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — The Belmont County Emergency Management Agency has confirmed a semi-truck crash on I-70 westbound near Exit 213.

According to an agency post on Facebook, the crash caused diesel fuel to spill on the roadway.

Highway traffic has been restricted to one lane in each direction, and officials say to use caution in the area while cleanup continues.

Cumberland Trail Fire Department, OSP, Belmont County EMA, ODOT, and Stonebreakers Towing responded to the scene. The Ohio EPA was also notified of the fuel spill.

