Sen. Brown hopes new law will put an end to surprise medical bills

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WTRF) — As the cost of seemingly everything continues to rise amid record inflation, a new law is trying to alleviate some of that burden, by going after surprise medical billing.

The law was passed last January, but Ohio Senator Sherrod Brown says that many citizens aren’t aware of how it works.

Typically these surprise bills arrives when a patient has to go to an emergency room, or their doctor orders a lab test, only for the patient to then find out those facilities were out of their insurance network.

Despite making their monthly payments, the patient will then get a bill for thousands of dollars.

Our legislation, No Surprise Billing, signed into law early January is now in effect. It simply says, insurance company and provider, you work this out, don’t come after the patient for the extra money. Senator Sherrod Brown, D-OH

Senator Brown says that in the future if insurance companies, in his words, “find a way around” the new law, anyone is more than welcome to contact his office to try and resolve their problem.