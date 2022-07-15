Washington D.C. (WTRF) – On Wednesday the US House of Representatives passed a piece of legislation known as the Sgt. First Class Heath Robinson Honoring Our PACT Act.



The bill aims to expand military benefits for approximately 3.5 million post-9/11 veterans who have been injured as a result of exposure to toxic burn pits during their time in the military. The bill will now go back to the Senate for a final vote, after which it will head to the desk of President Joe Biden.



Ohio Senator Sherrod Brown has been one of the lawmakers spearheading the PACT Act, and says the President has told him personally he will sign it.

“We want to make sure that those veterans who served us in Iraq and Afghanistan, we live up to the pledge. They pledged to serve us, we pledged to take care of them in sickness or in health as they retire.” Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-OH

The bill also expands coverage for veterans who suffered injuries at the hands of Agent Orange during the Vietnam War era.

In addition, Senator Brown touted the survival of the Chillicothe Veterans Affairs Medical Center. The facility serves an estimated 20,000 veterans across Southeastern Ohio.