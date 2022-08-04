Washington D.C. (WTRF) – Ohio Senator Sherrod Brown is praising the Senate’s passage of the Sgt. First Class Heath Robinson Honoring Our Pact Act.



The PACT Act as it’s known, will expand military benefits for approximately 3.5 million post 9/11 veterans that were injured after being exposed toxic burn pits. These pits were used to burn everything from medical waste to tires, computers and much more.



This new legislation will treat burn pit exposure much like the VA treats Agent Orange exposure, drastically increasing accessibility for vets.

“So if you were exposed to these burn pits as a soldier or a Marine, or an Airman or any part of the Armed Services you automatically qualify. So the VA has to scale up its healthcare; we’re working with every veterans hospital in Ohio…” Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-OH

After some controversy over the total cost in the Senate, the Pact Act ultimately passed with a vote of 86 to 11. President Joe Biden has already announced he will sign the legislation once it reaches his desk.



