OHIO (WTRF) – A very important deadline is looming for veterans that may be eligible for a new health care program that covers anyone exposed to toxic burn pits. The program will also cover veterans exposed to other toxic substances like Agent Orange.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

This all stems from a piece of legislation that was recently passed by Congress called “The PACT Act.”

The law features 23 illnesses that qualify under the new program. It is believed that 3.5 million veterans qualify, but so far only about 500,000 have applied.

“Anyone who served in Iraq or Afghanistan or elsewhere that were exposed to these football field-sized burn pits should sign up with the VA. Go on the VA website or come to Brown.Senate.gov and we can help walk you through that.” Sen. Sherrod Brown, (D-OH)

Brown tells us that he spoke to the Secretary of the Veterans Administration earlier this week to confirm that the program is on schedule. Officials urge everyone to apply by August 10th to get full coverage.

Click this link to go to the Veterans Administration website.

You can find Senator Sherrod Brown’s office at this link.