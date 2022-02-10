Wheeling, W.Va. (WTRF) – It’s a trauma that lasts entire lifetimes and multiple generations—but the Senate is ready to put an end to it.

The Violence Against Women Act went into place in 1994 to support survivors, but expired four years ago.

That’s why a bipartisan group of lawmakers is pushing to reauthorize its provisions.

Those include safe housing, funding for victim services, and more training for officers to defuse domestic situations.

Co-sponsor Shelley Moore Capito says the privacy of home life is too often a prison in rural West Virginia.

Women who have spoken up, who have then subsequently suffered more violence because of that. In rural areas this is very difficult, it’s difficult for women to have a place to go, and it results a lot of times in muted voices and very violent homes, not only with women but also for children. Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, (R)-West Virginia

The legislation also addresses sexual assault, dating violence and stalking.