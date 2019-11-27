Sen. Capito reflects on trip to Kuwait

WASHINGTON D.C. (WTRF) – Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) has returned home from a trip to the Middle East.

She was in Kuwait to visit American troops and to see what the current situation is with terrorist units in the region, particularly in Afghanistan. Sen. Capito also spent some time with troops from West Virginia, who say the Taliban, Isis and Al-Qaeda are still very active within that country and throughout the Middle East.

“It’s still a very dangerous situation but (Afghanistan) has made strides in their military expertise and in their ability to gather intelligence with our help,” said Sen. Capito. “The idea is for us to do a full hand-off to their country but they’re just not there yet. There’s a lot of corruption in the country still and that leads to an unstable situation.”

Senator Capito says that if our troops were to be pulled out of Afghanistan abruptly, “the seeds of terrorism will grow and that would lead to attacks on the homeland.”