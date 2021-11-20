Sen. Capito skeptical of new “social infrastructure” bill passed by House

Wheeling, W.Va. (WTRF) – Earlier this week President Joe Biden signed a bill that costs more than $1 trillion into law in an attempt to repair and rebuild the nation’s infrastructure.

Now Congressional Democrats are attempting to pass a second bill on what they are calling “social infrastructure,” that will also cover climate change issues.

The new bill will cost at least $1.75 trillion.

It passed through the House of Representatives on Friday, but will face much more difficulty moving through the Senate.

West Virginia Republican Senator Shelley Moore Capito — who supported the physical infrastructure bill — does not support this new bill, calling it a massive wish list for Democrats.

The over three trillion dollar package that the President has talked about on social infrastructure in my view is reckless spending and tax bill. It is sort of a wish list of things Bernie Sanders and others have wanted. Some of the things are good, but we need to have a bipartisan discussion on this because this bill really sets precedent for the future as to what we’re going to be paying for. Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, (R)-West Virginia

