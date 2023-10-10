WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Hundreds of business owners, managers, and leaders from the Ohio Valley gathered today to hear about the progress and status of business and infrastructure in the region.

The Wheeling Area Chamber of Commerce Lunch with leaders was held Tuesday at Wheeling Park’s White Palace. The Chamber welcomed a special guest speaker, U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito.

As Wheeling and much of the Ohio Valley continues to grow, there is one person that feels she can help the region in many ways.

Local Leaders, city officials, and guests listened to Senator Capito share ideas of how she hopes to help various projects and any businesses in the area.

Senator Capito said that seeing so much progress in an area that she is very familiar with means a lot to her.

”There’s so much going on here in Wheeling and really Ohio County and the northern panhandle, lots of infrastructure packages, lots of improvements, lots of growth. So, you know, as a native of the northern panhandle, it’s fun for me to see and to come back home.” Sen. Shelley Moore Capito – (R) WV

The Senator also offered her hand in any efforts that would help continue to grow the Ohio Valley.

”My message to them is, how can we help you? How can we help you grow? How can we help you put the building blocks of success together?” Sen. Shelley Moore Capito – (R) WV

Chamber of Commerce Vice President of Membership Mike Howard said that working together as an entire region is something that is very important and special for everyone.

”We just love seeing people come together, learn together, experience together, work together and help the area prosper.” Mike Howard – Vice President of Membership, Events, and Education, Wheeling Chamber of Commerce

Senator Capito also shared her views on the recent terrorist attacks in Israel at the meeting.

