Sen. Manchin Announces Funding From The American Rescue Plan To Support West Virginians Facing Housing Instability

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – Today, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV), member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, announced $77,313.60 from the American Rescue Plan for CommunityWorks in West Virginia. This funding is distributed through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) and is part of the NeighborWorks Housing Stability Counseling Program, which supports individuals experiencing homelessness and individuals facing housing instability, such as eviction, default, foreclosure or loss of income.

“During the COVID-19 pandemic, there has been an increase of West Virginians facing housing instability or experiencing homelessness due to economic uncertainty and job loss. The American Rescue Plan continues to serve as a lifeline for West Virginians by assisting those who have been forced to choose between putting food on the table and keeping a roof over their family’s head. This funding from the American Rescue Plan will support CommunityWorks as they work with local organizations to help West Virginians facing housing instability. I will continue to fight for funding so every West Virginian has a roof over their head and a warm place to sleep at night,” said Senator Manchin.

Senator Manchin has been fighting to identify and support students experiencing homelessness in West Virginia and across the country. Senator Manchin successfully fought to include $800 million in the American Rescue Plan to help students experiencing homelessness. In July, Senator Manchin announced that West Virginia has received nearly $5 million from the $800 million.