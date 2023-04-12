WASHINGTON, DC — On Wednesday, U.S. Senators Joe Manchin (D-WV), Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) and Mark Kelly (D-AZ) released the following statements after visiting Ukraine to meet with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

The Congressional Delegation met with Ukrainian leaders on a variety of topics including: military readiness, energy security, accountability of foreign assistance, and the rebuild of Ukraine.

They were also joined by UNITED24 Ambassador, West Virginia native and country music artist, Brad Paisley.

“The Ukrainian people continue to show unimaginable courage in the face of Vladimir Putin’s unjust war. I was honored to meet with President Zelenskyy and members of his cabinet in Kyiv to learn firsthand about the challenges they face as this war rages on. And it was my pleasure to travel with West Virginian and UNITED24 Ambassador, Brad Paisley and witness his performance that truly lifted the spirits of everyone present. The level of patriotism, professionalism, and sheer endurance of the Ukrainian people is inspiring. After this visit, I am even more convinced that defeating Vladimir Putin and ending his ruthless war against the Ukrainian people must remain our top priority,” said Senator Manchin, Chairman of the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee and member of the Senate Armed Services Committee.

“For more than a year, the people of Ukraine have stood against the unspeakable atrocities unleashed against them by Vladimir Putin. Ukraine is an inspiration to the world, and it was an honor to meet with President Zelenskyy to reiterate our unwavering bipartisan support for their sovereignty and fledgling democracy,” said Senator Murkowski, a senior member of the Defense Appropriations Subcommittee. “Despite the incredible hardships the Ukrainian people are enduring, they continue to show there are few things more powerful than a democracy fueled by unity and hope. As I return home, I’m more thankful than ever for the blessings of our American democracy, and more committed than ever to ensuring that Congress provides the assistance that Ukraine needs.”

“More than a year after Putin’s illegal invasion, the United States remains unwavering in its support for Ukraine,” said Arizona Senator and U.S. Navy combat veteran Mark Kelly. “What we’ve seen here is the incredible resolve of the Ukrainian people and their leaders, the importance of our and our allies’ military assistance in enabling the Ukrainians to defend their country up to this point, and the unspeakable brutality of war crimes carried out by Putin and his military. For the sake of democracy, freedom, and our vital national security interests, Putin must lose this war. We must do more, and when I return to the Senate, I’ll continue working with my colleagues and our military leaders to get Ukraine the weapons and support they need to win.”