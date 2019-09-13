Sen. Manchin joins Trump in effort to ban some vaping products

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTRF) — President Trump recently gained an unlikely ally in an effort to ban certain vaping products.

West Virginia Senator, Joe Manchin, supports the ban and Friday, he spoke with students at George Washington High School about the dangers of vaping.

Nevertheless, there remains some adults who argue that vaping is helpful.

This is kind of an alternative to the cigarettes and I’m trying to stop smoking cigarettes. So this is supposed to be a healthier alternative and I’m going to try it. Antonio Hines, vape user

President Trump is asking the Food and Drug Administration to ban vaping products that have flavors that appeal to teenagers.

When they are basically putting strawberry and chocolate and bubble gum, they are not attracting the adult, I can assure you. That’s not the audience they are going for. People are dying, getting very ill and we don’t know the cause. Sen. Joe Manchin, (D) West Virginia

This all stems from the six people who died within the last month due to vaping.