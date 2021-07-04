Sen. Manchin Wishes West Virginians A Happy, Safe Independence Day

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) released the following statement in celebration of Independence Day:

“Independence Day is a time to come together as Americans and West Virginians to celebrate our great nation. On this day, we also honor the brave servicemembers who risk their lives every day to keep us safe and protect the freedoms we all enjoy.

“After an exceptionally difficult year navigating the COVID-19 pandemic, I am thankful West Virginians can safely gather with their friends and families to celebrate this American holiday. We have once again proven that America leads the world with the creation of multiple safe and effective COVID-19 vaccines. I encourage every West Virginian who has not received a COVID-19 vaccine to protect themselves and their loved ones by getting one this Independence Day. It is truly patriotic to do your part to protect yourself and your community by stopping the spread of this horrible virus.

“This weekend while we are celebrating America, let’s all take a moment to thank our healthcare providers and frontline workers who have worked tirelessly over the past year and a half to care for their fellow West Virginians. I am always proud to represent the Mountain State and her people, especially when we come together to support each other during difficult times, as we have throughout the pandemic. I wish every West Virginian a happy Independence Day and may God bless you and your families, West Virginia and the United States of America.”