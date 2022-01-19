Sen. Portman calls for aid and weapons to Ukraine as Russia continue to amass troops on the border

(WTRF) – Tensions continue to rise on the Ukrainian border as politicians in Washington, both Republican and Democrat, are pushing for the US to provide even more weapons and aid to Ukraine ahead of possible conflict with Russia.

Over the past few weeks the Russian military has amassed about 100,000 troops on the Ukrainian border, seemingly in response to an ongoing effort to make Ukraine a member of NATO, and/or a possible invasion. U.S. officials are hoping to avoid a situation like Russia’s annexation of the Crimean Peninsula in Ukraine back in 2014.

Ohio Senator Rob Portman believes that the Ukrainian people want to cast off their authoritarian past and join the western world by embracing democracy and free markets, which is why they came to us for help.

He says the Russian build up at the border is troubling, and wants the U.S. to send aid.

“The Ukrainians appreciate what we have done so far, they are interested in more help. They’re not looking for U.S. troops on the ground. What they’re looking for is the ability to defend themselves against this massive Russian build-up.” Sen. Rob Portman (R-OH)

Specifically, he is referring to anti-aircraft and anti-tank weaponry. Portman believes that if Russia continues to amass their military on the Ukrainian border, the Ukrainian people will rise up, and warns of massive economic sanctions levied on Russia by the United States.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with official in Ukraine today, and claims that Russia could attack, quote, “on very short notice.” He urges the nuclear-armed Russia to pursue diplomacy and peace.

