There are those who oppose the Mountain Valley Pipeline and those who are pleased the pipeline is moving forward.

Senator Shelley Moore Capito, who has led efforts to expedite the pipeline, says the Supreme Court’s most recent ruling is a major win for American energy and American jobs.

On Thursday, the Supreme Court made the decision that construction will finally resume on the contested natural-gas pipeline that is being built through Virginia and West Virginia.

Senator Moore Capito says all necessary permits have been issued and approved and that they passed the bipartisan legislation in Congress, the president signed the legislation into law, and now that the Supreme Court voted in favor of moving forward.

The Senator talked with 7News after the ruling about what this will mean for the pipeline and the people who work on it.

“It’s now time for the court to get out of the way, and that’s what the Supreme Court said and so this will be thousands of construction jobs probably starting today hopefully completion of that pipeline by the end of the year. Then he will have a great impact on, I think, certainly the Northern Panhandle and North Central West Virginia where the marcellus shale is in terms of natural gas development. So, I’m very excited about the short-term construction jobs, but also the longer-term exploration jobs that are going to go along with this.” Sen. Shelley Moore Capito | (R) West Virginia

U-S Chief Justice John Roberts overturned a ruling by the fourth district court of appeals in Richmond that halted construction weeks ago.

Environmentalists have tied up the project in court for years.

And opponents of this project have not said specifically what their next steps might be.

The pipeline runs from near the Northern Panhandle through central and Southern West Virginia and ends near Roanoke, Virginia.

