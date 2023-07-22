FILE – The Pentagon is seen from Air Force One as it flies over Washington, March 2, 2022.

Washington D.C. (WTRF) – The United States Senate is currently debating passage of the annual National Defense Authorization Act, which will establish the country’s defense agenda over the next year.

During the amendment process, Ohio Senator JD Vance put forth an amendment that would improve accounting standards at the Pentagon. Vance points to a 6 billion dollar accounting error recently discovered, which he says makes it impossible to have a reasonable debate on continued funding for the war in Ukraine.

“I think the National Defense Authorization Act should be about America’s national defense, not the national defense of any other country, no matter how sympathetic we might find them. I’m really concerned and have been for a long time that America’s posture in Ukraine is prolonging a war that needs to come to a close. We cannot fund another country’s conflict indefinitely, and indeed if you think about the energy and food crisis likely to happen in Eastern Europe, I think it would very much not be in our interest to continue funding that conflict.” Sen. JD Vance, R-OH

Vance’s amendment did not pass, and says that this time around the process has been very anti-amendment in general. He believes that hurts the collaborative nature of the Senate in general, but says that we will see a lot more changes made in the next few days.

